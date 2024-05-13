The Best Need for Speed Game Is Now Only $3

There have been 25 Need for Speed releases since the first game, The Need for Speed, was released in 1994 for the PS1, 3DO, and Sega Saturn. The most recent release is Need for Speed Unbound, which came out in 2022. 30 years later, the series remains very relevant, however, it certainly peaked a couple console generations ago. There is plenty of debate to be had on what the best Need for Speed game is. For example, any of Hot Pursuit games or Underground games are favored by many. These are fair shouts. As are both Most Wanted games. To this end, if you are in the camp that 2012's Most Wanted reboot is the best, then you will be happy to know it is only $2.99 on Steam right now.

The dirt cheap price point comes courtesy of an 85 percent discount that is available for a few more hours, at the moment of publishing this. If check Steam and see it listed at $19.99, it is because this deal has expired.

As for Steam Deck support, the game's Steam listing notes it is "Playable" but not "Verified." This simply means it will run on the Steam Deck, but owners of the handheld Valve machine may run into some optimization issues and other problems here and there.

"The open-world action in Need for Speed Most Wanted gives you the freedom to drive your way," reads an official blurb about the game on Steam, for all those unfamiliar with it. "Hit jumps and shortcuts, switch cars, lie low, or head for terrain that plays to your vehicle's unique strengths. Fight your way past cops and rivals using skill, high-end car tech, and tons of nitrous. It's all about you, your friends, and a wild selection of cars. Let's see what you can do."

If you decide to check out Need for Speed: Most Wanted via this deal, expect at least 10 hours from the game to beat it. However, completionists will need more like 4x this. And of course, the game offers a ton of replayability. And with no word of the next Need for Speed game, it may be time to visit some of the classics from the series.