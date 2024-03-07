Fallout Series Gets First Full Trailer

A new trailer has been released for the Fallout TV series, which is set to release on Amazon Prime next month. The trailer gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the series, including the visual style. As we saw from the teaser trailer released last year, the show seems to be closely following the signature style seen in the Bethesda games. The second trailer gives us a better look at all three of the leads that will appear in the show: Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins).

The new trailer for Fallout can be found below.

The Fallout series is not a retelling of any specific game; instead, the showrunners set out to make "Fallout 5," and are treating this as a new story set in the same world. As such, the cast is entirely new, though they fit certain archetypes established in the games. Lucy is a Vault Dweller, and the start of the series centers around her leaving her Vault for the very first time, and heading to Los Angeles. Maximus is a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, while Cooper is a bounty hunting Ghoul. All three get a significant amount of screen time in today's trailer, and it should give fans a better idea of the overall narrative.

Will Fallout Get a More Than One Season?

As of this writing, there have been no announcements about a second season of Fallout. However, co-showrunner Graham Wagner has shared his hope that the series will get more than one season. In a recent interview with Total Film, Wagner acknowledged the reality that a lot of shows simply do not get a second season these days, but the team has a lot of material ready should a second season get announced. Taking that into consideration, viewers can expect a season finale that provides closure for the story, while also leaving the door open should there be enough demand.

When is Fallout Coming to Amazon Prime?

All episodes of Fallout will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 12th. Initially, there was some confusion about whether the show would be released on a weekly basis, but Amazon has now confirmed that everything will be available on day one. The season will consist of just 8 episodes, and while that's on the shorter side, it's just one episode less than HBO's first season of The Last of Us. Unlike The Last of Us, Fallout has the benefit of not having to squeeze an entire video game's narrative into its episodes, giving the writers a lot more freedom to tell their own story. It remains to be seen whether the show will be able to tell its own compelling narrative while also staying faithful to the source material, but fans won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves.

Are you excited for Amazon's Fallout streaming series? What did you think of the show's new trailer?

