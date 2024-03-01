Fallout Reveals Intimidating Brotherhood of Steel Soldier in New Image

Fallout just gave fans a look at an intimidating Brotherhood of Steel soldier in a new image from the Prime Video series. TotalFilm spoke to executive producer Jonathan Nolan about the upcoming show and the various factions. When it comes to Fallout, the narrative ground is so rich that there's a lot of room to tell all kids of stories. Nolan compared the setup to the Batman franchise and how a wealth of source material leads to a lot more freedom with the narrative. In the same interview, he also compared the work on Fallout to Fallout 5. However, the producer did point out that it wasn't quite as interactive as one of the games is. Fans have been waiting for an adaptation for a while now. Check out the new image for yourself right here.

"Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology," Nolan told the outlet. "Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It's almost like we're Fallout 5. I don't want to sound presumptuous, but it's just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

(Photo: Prime Video/Total Film)

How Does Fallout Feel Like An RPG?

A lot of fans of the game are tuning in for Fallout to see how their favorite title translates to live-action. Jonathan Nolan spoke about establishing an RPG feel through three characters at CCXP in Brazil. "One of the defining aspects of Fallout is the various factions," Nolan revealed. "We have our Vault Dweller, our Brotherhood of Steel, and we have our Ghoul."

He had a lot to say about Lucy, one of the show's characters. Nolan began, "You have a character who is inherently – or by her own world view – altruistic and good, waiting for a chance to go up and kind of spread the doctrine of American values to the Wasteland above." Purnell added, "From what I can tell you, she is a reflection of her Vault's values which is this sort of all-American, can-do, optimistic spirit. Everyone's a good person, everyone does good.

"She works hard, she's very courageous in her own way," he added. "I can't tell you why she leaves the Vault, but when she does, putting her against the contrast of the Wasteland, she really has to make a choice. Is she gonna adapt or die? Or is she going to go back home? She doesn't. She makes choices, interacts with other characters, and becomes a different kind of Lucy."

What's Coming In Fallout?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Here's what Prime Video had to say about the show: "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more. Arriving April 12 on Prime Video."

Are you excited about Fallout? Let us know down in the comments!