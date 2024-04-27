Xbox Reportedly Working to Release Next Fallout Game "Sooner Rather Than Later"

According to a new report, Xbox knows the next Fallout game has to release sooner rather than later and is working on it. Following the release of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios is now working on The Elder Scrolls 6. And this is what it's going to be doing for the next several years. This means the next Fallout game is probably not going to be out until the 2030s unless something changes. To this end, Xbox knows it has to change something and get something out sooner.

There is no word of how it will do this, but this is supposedly the plan, according to Xbox insider Jez Corden at least. Corden claims Xbox is "formulating plans on how to get the next Fallout sooner rather than later." Corden doesn't dive into how this will be achieved, but surely the plan is to either hand the series off to another studio for a game or expand Bethesda Game Studios to allow for it to work on Fallout 5 alongside The Elder Scrolls 6.

If the former is the plan, it would probably be a spin-off, which is where Obsidian Entertainment could come into play. Obsidian Entertainment is also owned by Xbox, and it is the only other studio besides Bethesda Game Studios to ship a Fallout game in the modern era. That game of course being Fallout: New Vegas. If Fallout 5 has to sit on ice until The Elder Scrolls 6 is out, then surely Obsidian Entertainment is put on Fallout: New Vegas 2, which may actually have more demand than a proper new Fallout. This is all just speculation though as Corden doesn't dive into these details.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Corden is a well-known Xbox source who has proven reliable in the past, but he also been off the mark in the past as well. Further, even if this information is accurate, even if these are the plans at the moment, plans can change. In fact, plans in game development change all of the time.

We don't expected any implicated party -- Xbox, Bethesda, or Bethesda Game Studios -- to comment on this rumor and the speculation it has created, but if they do, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.