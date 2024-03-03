Fallout Showrunner on Possibility of More Beyond First Season: "We've Barely Scratched the Surface"

Amazon's Fallout series isn't set to arrive until next month, but some are already wondering whether we might see it extend across multiple seasons. While everyone involved seems hopeful about the chances that it will continue on, they're also painfully aware that a lot of shows simply don't get more than one season these days, even when they receive critical acclaim. In an interview with Total Film, Fallout co-writer and co-showrunner Graham Wagner addressed the possibility of more beyond Season 1, and whether things will end on a cliffhanger.

"It's an uncertain time in television. So the art form of season finales has become: provide enough closure, but leave the door open for more," Wagner tells Total Film. "But we feel we've barely scratched the surface of the Fallout universe. We literally have documents and documents of stuff that we're, in success, eager to dig into. Our fingers are crossed that we're going to get the opportunity to do all that stuff."

Bringing Fallout to Streaming

The Fallout video game series started all the way back in 1997, and has seen four numbered entries in addition to spin-off games. There's a lot of content for Wagner and the rest of the team to mine, and it will be interesting to see if the series can appeal to both fans of the games, and those new to the franchise. That's always a difficult tightrope to walk, but there's a clear appetite for these types of video game adaptations. From Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to HBO's The Last of Us, the last few years have seen a lot of critical and commercial successes based on video games. Whether Fallout will continue that trend remains to be seen.

Fallout TV Series Release Date

Fallout's premiere episode will be released through Amazon Prime on April 12th. The show will be set in the same universe as the games, and Wagner previously noted at CCXP that the showrunners approached the series as if it were "Fallout 5." This means the series will feature an all-new cast of characters, with elements that call back to the games. It's an interesting approach, and it should make it easier for both existing fans and newcomers to get into the world. This also means the show will be able to surprise even longtime Fallout fans, as they won't have an idea about the character's fates from the games, as they do with The Last of Us.

To replicate the feel of the Fallout games and the RPG genre, the showrunners will have the series following three main characters: Lucy (a Vault Dweller), Maximus (a Brotherhood of Steel member), and a Ghoul.

[H/T: Reddit]