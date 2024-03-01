Fallout TV Show and Jones Soda Co. Team Up for New Nuka-Cola Victory Release

Fallout fans will soon have another chance to try Nuka Cola in the real world. On Friday, Jones Soda Co. announced a new drop of Nuka Victory Cola, times around the upcoming release of Prime Video's Fallout TV series. The peach and mango-flavored soda will be available to purchase while supplies last through Jones Soda Co.'s website or Amazon, as well as in person wherever Jones Special Release soda is sold. This is the latest time that the company has partnered with Fallout to sell Nuka Cola, after drops at Target in 2015 and at 2018's E3.

"Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have," Jones Soda Co.'s announcement reads. "200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Is the Fallout TV Show Canon?

In the lead-up to the premiere of the Fallout television series, the series' cast and crew have confirmed that it is canonical to the universe of the video games. Some have even gone so far as to label it as the fifth flagship installment of Fallout, instead of a live-action adaptation of any of the saga's existing story.

"We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after," co-showrunner Graham Wagner explained in a roundtable interview late last year. "We kind of told ourselves, 'This is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow.' But as things go on, things go on. So yeah, again, I am really desperate not to spoil stuff, leave it at that I guess."

Fallout is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 12th.