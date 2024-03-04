Mass Effect Board Game on the Way

A Mass Effect board game is coming later this year. Today, Modiphius Entertainment announced it will publish Mass Effect the Boardgame – Priority Hagalaz, a new cooperative story-driven board game for 1-4 players. The game will be set during the events of Mass Effect 3 and will feature Commander Shepard (with both the male and female versions represented in the game) as well as characters from throughout the original Mass Effect trilogy of games. The new game was designed by veteran game designers Eric M. Lang (of Blood Rage and Cthulhu: Death May Die fame and Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 (a freelance writer who has worked on several RPG projects and also had a scene-stealing role in Crazy Rich Asians.)

According to Modiphius, the game is a campaign-style game in which players race to the remote world of Hagalaz to explore a wrecked research cruiser from the terrorist organization Cerberus. Players must not only lead Shepard and his crew through the cruiser to uncover its secrets, they must also face various creatures and enemies roused within the wrecked ship. The game will feature a card-driven AI system and a branching storyline in which choices from early storylines makes an impact later on. Players will also be able to customize and upgrade their squad's abilities, equipment, and powers over the course of the campaign. Players can also unlock unique powers by going on optional loyalty missions.

The board game's cast includes Shepherd, Liara, Tali, Wrex and Garrus, all of whom will be represented via miniatures in the game. Each chapter will take 45 minutes to an hour to play, with a campaign running 3-5 chapters.

Mass Effect the Boardgame – Priority: Hagalaz will be released through Asmodee later in 2024.

