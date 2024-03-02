Disney Lorcana's New Set Faced With Quality Control Issues

Disney Lorcana's Into the Inklands release has been marred by a series of quality control issues ranging from familiar miscolorations to mispacked booster packs. Last week, Ravensburger released Into the Inklands, the third card set for its popular Disney Lorcana game. While this set introduced a brand new Locations mechanics and looked to break up the dominance of the Amethyst/Ruby deck that has been prevalent in tournaments since the game's release, one of the main themes on Lorcana Facebook and Discord pages focused on the physical quality of both cards and booster packs.

As the cards became widely available last Friday, numerous fans reported on Facebook and Discord that they had opened packs missing the two "rare or better" cards guaranteed in each booster pack. Fans quickly passed around serial codes found on affected booster packs (which are tied to certain production runs), claiming incorrectly that all packs in that run were mispacked. Other fans pointed out that their booster boxes (containing 24 packs of cards) had no non-holofoil Legendary cards, which while statistically possible seemed to be very unlikely without some kind of error.

Because of the nature of the Internet, it's hard to tell whether these mispackaging issues are widespread or are simply a minor issue being broadcasted on multiple communities. Ravensburger has recommended that any fan with an incorrectly packed booster pack reach out to customer service for assistance. ComicBook.com reached out to Ravensburger about the alleged issues, but did not receive a response as of press time.

However, the problems didn't stop with just alleged mispacking. Pictures also spread of poorly printed cards, with large black smudges mostly covering the card. The below cards, pulled from a Disney Lorcana Discord server, shows some of the most egregious misprints.

While misprints aren't uncommon in trading card games, Disney Lorcana has struggled with consistent coloring since its launch. Cards often vary in vibrancy from pack to pack, with some cards looking almost faded and others appearing to be oversaturated. This issue can even be found in cards pulled from the same booster box. The color issues represent another quality control issue that threatens to define Disney Lorcana and prevent it from truly competing with the likes of The Pokemon Trading Card Game or Magic: The Gathering.

Another error found in Into the Inklands involved a notable typo for the Ursula – Deceiver of All Legendary card. The card is supposed to be a Dreamborn card but has the Storyborn label found on all of its non-Enchanted cards in the first run. This is a minor error at the moment as there's no cards that specifically impact only Storyborn or only Dreamborn characters, but it's widely expected that the Dreamborn and Storyborn labels will eventually have a mechanical purpose within the game.

Finally, some players have discovered an Enchanted version of Stitch – Rock Star in booster packs. These Enchanted cards were to be reserved as prizes for the Set Championships taking place in stores next month, but it appears that at least a small supply has leaked out in advance. Again, this isn't a major issue on its own, but it represents another clear mistake that could have been caught on the production level.

More people are drawing Stitch 🙈 pic.twitter.com/UxXGFwrHJY — TheaBeasty (@Thea__Beasty) February 24, 2024

Given the popularity of the underlying IPs, Disney Lorcana was always going to have a lot of eyes on it and every mistake, no matter how minor, was sure to be scrutinized. However, Ravensburger isn't a small company – it's one of the largest board game and puzzle makers in the world – and the litany of missteps and errors surrounding what's supposed to be their premier card game could turn players off. While Ravensburger seems to have resolved Disney Lorcana's supply issues, it now needs to address the quality control issues that have plagued the game since its release.