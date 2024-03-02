Call of Duty Confirms Warhammer 40K Collaboration

The worlds of Warhammer 40K and Call of Duty are colliding. Activision confirmed that a leaked crossover between its popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warhammer 40,000 is coming soon, with skins inspired by the Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, and the Astra Militarium all coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. No release date was announced about the new skins, but you can see the initial teaser down below:

Operators are only as strong as the oaths they uphold ⚜️



Inspired by the @Warhammer 40,000 universe, Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, Astra Militarum skins and more are coming to Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 pic.twitter.com/du3PNWTEbB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 1, 2024

The Warhammer 40K crossover was first leaked earlier this year, when a datamine discovered several loading screen assets showing scenes from the Warhammer 40K universe. While Warhammer 40K is set in the far-flung future, it's a natural fit with Call of Duty given its focus on endless war.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the crossover focuses on some of the human factions within Warhammer 40K. The Space Marines are genetically-modified and augmented super-soldiers who tower over normal humans and serve as the elite hammer of the Imperium of Mankind's forces. The Sisters of Battle serves as the military arm for the religious arm of the Imperium of Mankind (which worships the functionally undead Emperor of Mankind) and roots out heresy throughout the Imperium. Finally, the Astra Militarium serves as the standard military arm of the Imperium, representing the rank and file of the military.

Other recent crossovers for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 includes Dune, The Boys, and The Walking Dead. Activision began featuring the crossovers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with a mix of licensed crossovers and real-world celebrities like Kevin Durant and Nicki Minaj.