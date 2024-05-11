Fortnite's Pirates of the Caribbean Crossover May Be Coming Soon

Back in April the leaked 2024 Fortnite Roadmap was seemingly confirmed as real, indicating that there would be several collaborations to come in the multiplayer battle royale throughout the month. One of these inclusions was Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and now new information from known and reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX on X (formerly Twitter) indicates that playtesting for the second update of Season 3 has started, and that included in 30.20 should be the Pirates of the Caribbean x Fortnite collab.

What Do We Know About Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean?

Not much is known just yet about the collaboration officially, but a previous leak revealed at least one skin that will come to the game...although this one will hardly come as a surprise considering he's undoubtedly the icon of the franchise. The leak from back in January indicated Captain Jack Sparrow would be included in the future. This was revealed by Nick Baker during the an episode of the XboxEra Podcast, when Baker said that he was informed from an anonymous source that Jack is a planned addition to Fortnite. At the time, Baker heavily stressed his belief in the information and that there was a likelihood that it wouldn't happen for quite some time...but ultimately if Jack is coming to the game in Season 3 the wait hasn't been terribly long.

What Else Could We See in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean?

If Captain Jack Sparrow is included as an outfit, it's probably pretty safe to assume that we'll see some sort of bundle for him in the shop, likely including a weapon and emote of some sort. While Jack, as mentioned, is the obvious choice of inclusion for this particular collab there are plenty of other options like William Turner, Elizabeth Swann...but personally, I would love to see Davy Jones make his way into Fortnite, because that is a character design and implementation that holds up incredibly well as time goes on.

Like any other Disney-owned collaboration, players can likely expect to shell out a significant amount of their V-Bucks savings if they want to secure the entire line, as we recently saw with the Star Wars collaboration.

Is this particular collaboration one you're looking forward to, and what are you hoping to see included in the shop? Let us know on social media!