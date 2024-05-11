Konami Is Bringing Back Classic SNES and Sega Genesis Games Next Month

Konami is bringing back two Sega Genesis games and a SNES classic next month via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5. Unfortunately, it looks like those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are set to miss out. While Konami may not be as relevant in 2024 -- though it's slowly making a comeback between Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid revivals -- it used to be one of the biggest players in the gaming space. To this end, three games from its 90s catalog are joining the Konami revival.

More specifically, Konami has announced Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, a collection of three games coming to the aforementioned platforms on June 11, priced at $29.99. Ahead of this, pre-orders are already live on both the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store.

The collection comes with Rocket Knight Adventures, a 1993 Sega Genesis exclusive; Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, a 1994 Sega Genesis exclusive; and Sparkster, a 1994 SNES exclusive. As for what's new with the ports, Konami highlights the following: an all-new animated intro from Studio Meala, a rewind feature, a boss rush mode, and a museum mode that features never-before-seen content.

Rocket Knight Adventures (1993)

About: "Sparkster's first adventure. When an army of pigs invade the kingdom of Zebulos, it's up to the bravest of the Rocket Knights to take up his sword and save the day. Rocket through seven stages full of the strangest enemies imaginable and stop the Emperor's porcine power trip!"

Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 (1994)

About: "Sparkster's second adventure sees him picking up his sword against Axel Gear, a Rocket Knight gone BAD. Adventure through six more levels to save the princess of Zebulos and restore peace to the kingdom."

Sparkster (1994)

About: "This Rocket Knight spinoff pits Sparkster against the evil Generalissimo Lioness. In a bid to conquer the world, Lioness has taken Princess Flora hostage, and it's up to the great knight Sparkster to brave nine more levels of platforming adventure to save the world."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest gaming news, the latest gaming rumors and leaks, and the latest gaming deals -- click here.