Call of Duty: MW3 Season 2 Reloaded Update Live With Patch Notes

Logan Moore

03/06/2024 11:06 am EST

The mid-season update for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has today gone live. With every season of Call of Duty, Activision pushes out a mid-season patch that it dubs the "Reloaded" update. As fans have come to expect, this ends up being the biggest patch of the season and brings with it new events, gameplay changes, and cosmetics to unlock. With Season 2 Reloaded for MW3, this has proven to be no different as the shooter's latest update is arguably the biggest so far in 2024. 

Available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings a ton of new experiences. Notably, this patch has added three new 6v6 maps to go along with two new modes and a new battle rifle. Beyond this, two new events associated with Dune and Warhammer 40,000 are also set to run throughout Season 2 Reloaded with cosmetics from each franchise also being up for purchase. As expected, Activision has also made a ton of balance changes and bug fixes with this patch as well. 

To get a look at everything that has come to Call of Duty: MW3 with Season 2 Reloaded, you can view the extensive patch notes attached below. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded Patch Notes

NEW MAPS

Das Haus (6v6)

A chaotic classic returns from Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021) with a fresh coat of paint.

Skidgrow (6v6)

An overgrown, limited-time variant of Skidrow.

Airborne (6v6)

A pestilence-ridden, limited-time variant of Terminal.

NEW WEAPONS

SOA Subverter (Battle Rifle)

Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a moderate rate of fire and predictable recoil.

Soulrender (Melee)

A ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Backsaw Kit (Holger 556)

Attach a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556 alongside a double-barrel configuration allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit (BAS-B)

Transform the BAS-B into a lever-action rifle, slowing its rate of fire while massively improving its accuracy for pinpoint precision.

NEW MODES

Bounty

Face off against the enemy in a Team Deathmatch–style game mode where players have unlimited lives and the first team to reach the elimination-based score limit wins.

Juggermosh

Prepare for heavy combat as players slug it out as imposing Juggernauts clad in Space Marines skins inspired by the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

NEW EVENTS

Dune: Rule of Fate

Take control of the throne of fate and earn XP to unlock exclusive rewards.

Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor!

Take up arms and do your duty for the Imperium! Earn XP in-game to unlock rewards.

Vortex: Decay's Realm

The Vortex is back and seeping with Decay's blighted touch. Complete challenges across all games to unlock rotted rewards.

GLOBAL

GAMEPLAY

CUSTOMIZATION

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

PROGRESSION

MAPS

MODES

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

» Battle Rifles «

» Submachine Guns «

» Shotguns «

» Light Machine Guns «

» Sniper Rifles «

» Handguns «

» Launchers «

» Attachments «

EQUIPMENT

FIELD UPGRADES

KILLSTREAKS

MWIII RANKED PLAY

Content Restrictions

ZOMBIES

NEW SEASON 2 RELOADED CONTENT

Story Mission

Dark Aether Rift

New Acquisitions and Schematics

Containment Levels

New Warlord: Keres

Contracts

ENEMIES

Zombies

Terminus Outcomes

ALLIES

WEAPONS

» Season 2 Weapons «

» SMGs «

RAM-9

» PISTOLS «

Basilisk

UI/UX

STABILITY

