GTA 6 Story Reportedly Shorter Than Red Dead Redemption 2

According to a new rumor, the GTA 6 story is set to be shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2. If you haven't played RDR2, the latest release from Rockstar Games, you will know it takes a minimum of 50 hours. This is just if you mainline the game and don't engage with any side content though. This is substantially longer than its other games. For example, to mainline GTA 5 takes roughly 32 hours. Meanwhile, the first Red Dead Redemption only takes 18 hours to mainline. To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise that GTA 6 may be shorter in this regard compared to RDR2.

The rumor comes the way of LegacyKillaHD, a YouTuber with over 700,000 subscribers who occasionally provides inside intel pertaining to Rockstar Games. Unfortunately, the YouTuber doesn't dive into details about how much shorter the game is going to be. It could be a couple hours shorter or it could be in line with GTA 5. At the bare minimum it is safe to assume it won't be shorter than GTA 5.

It's important to remember these figures are based on mainlining each game. When you factor in side content, Red Dead Redemption 2 is more like a 100-hour game. Meanwhile, with its own side content factored in, GTA 5 is more like 50 hours long. Meanwhile, both are even substantially longer if you are going for a completionist playthrough, and both are easy to get lost in and sidetracked in. In fact, one of the great American pastimes is just messing around in GTA doing "nothing."

It's also important to remember this is just a rumor from a source who has been off the mark in the past, which is certainly worth taking into consideration. For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Of course, Rockstar Games could squash the speculation with a comment or official information on the matter, but we don't expect either to be provided soon. If this happens though, we will update the story accordingly.

For more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage -- including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What is the perfect length for GTA 6?