Fan-Favorite Bethesda Game Only $2.99 Thanks to Limited Time 90% Off Deal

A fan-favorite Bethesda game is only $2.99 thanks to a limited time offer that knocks 90 percent off the game in question. Unfortunately for Bethesda, and its parent company Xbox, the deal comes at an awkward time as the game in question is from a studio it just shut down. This week, Xbox shutdown Arkane Austin and three other Bethesda studios. While many may know Arkane Austin for its most recent game, Redfall, which is one of the biggest high profile misses so far this generation, the Texas-based studio shipped other games before this, games that were much better than its recent outing.

One of these games was 2017's Prey, which looks like it will never get a sequel now. While it flew under the radar of many back in 2017, which is probably why it was never going to get a sequel in the first place, it is actually a bit of a cult-hit in the present. While it is unclear how well the game sold, it garnered a solid Metacritic score of 84. Meanwhile, many have suggested it is even better than this score suggests.

To this end, if you have never tried it out, but like immersive sims -- such as BioShock -- now is a great time to remedy this because it is only $2.99 on Humble Bundle, which provides you with a Steam code upon purchase. Unfortunately, because this deal is limited to Humble Bundle, it doesn't feature the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. These versions are not on sale.

What is on sale, via Humble Bundle, is not just the base game, but the Deluxe Edition for $7.99. Meanwhile, the Mooncrash DLC is also on sale for the same price. Both of these prices are available via an 80% and 60% discounts, respectively.

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong," reads an official blurb about the game. "The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands."

If you decide to check out Prey via this deal, you can expect to at least sink 15 hours into the game. If you want to experience the side content though, you will need more like 30 hours. Meanwhile, completionists are going to have set aside roughly 50 hours for the immersive sim.