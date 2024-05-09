Fallout Mods to Help Bring the TV Series to Your Games

Prime Video's Fallout series has captured its audiences, who now have to wait patiently for season 2 to makes its eventual premiere on the streamer. While that's quite a ways out, many fans are opting to return to the Fallout games or experience them for the first time in order to continue to fill their free time with the franchise. If you're one of the many players booting up the games, whether returning or new, and you happen to be on PC and comfortable with using Nexus Mods, you can download several to a couple of different Fallout games to bring pieces of the series to your game.

All of these are just a nice way to add a touch of the series lore to your game, but if you're looking to take it a step further you can bring The Ghoul's attire to New Vegas with the mod for Cooper Howard Armor and Revolver (authors – kira5z nkijes24 mctamme).

Description: "Replace the 10mm semi-auto firing sound with the one shown in Amazon's Fallout series."



Personal Note: I have used this one and it's a neat little sound replacement!

Description: "With this mod now you can make raiders fly with your power armor fists (and other power armor goodnes) just like in the tv series."

Description: "Bring Cooper "The Ghoul" Howard to Fallout 4 with this preset."



Personal Note: I have not personally tried this mod just yet, but it's on my list to try out this weekend and I'm looking forward to it very much!

Description: "Replace a few billboards and poster with new ones inspired by the TV show.Cooper Howard is now canon!"



Personal Note: This is one of my favorite mods and I can't imagine playing Fallout 4 without this included anymore. I have a very specific interest in fictional advertisements and love the implication that they painted over Cooper's face with a re-branded Vault Boy, and that's exactly what this mod introduces. It's just enough for me to add a bit of the series into my favorite Fallout game! It's well-implemented and I think genuinely adds an awesome additional layer to the game's environment.



Have you tried out any of these mods for Fallout: New Vegas or Fallout 4?