Pokemon Insider Leaks 3 New Games for Nintendo Switch 2

According to a new rumor, there is not one, not two, but three Pokemon games in development for the Nintendo Switch 2. This week Nintendo formally and officially recognized its next console, revealing when it will be announced. Meanwhile, it also suggested it will be similar to the current Nintendo Switch. Everything it said lines up with previous rumors, which have claimed the console is coming out next year and will be a successor to the Nintendo Switch, hence why it has colloquially become known as the Nintendo Switch 2.

While there have been plenty rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 as a piece of hardware, there have been fewer rumors about what games are in development for it, let alone releasing alongside it next year. What Nintendo fans can expect though, apparently, is three Pokemon games, though what Pokemon games exactly, is not as clear. There is a hint one of the games is gen-10, also known as the next mainline entry in the series, but only a hint.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Centro Leaks. Taking to social media platform X, Centro Leaks recently claimed, "our well known Pokemon leaker claims that three Pokemon projects have already been greenlit for the Switch successor." Adding to this, they say, "including 'that' project." They then conclude suggesting the latter is gen-10.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here vague, and thus possibly nothing more than safe speculation, but even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate; just like any other rumor, this one is subject to the test of time. As for Centro Leaks specifically, they have proven both reliable in the past and been off the mark in the past as well.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- primarily Nintendo and Game Freak -- have not commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Pokemon -- including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals -- click here.