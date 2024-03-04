Star Wars Games Are 95% Off in Huge PlayStation Sale

Courtesy of a new sale over on the PlayStation Store, Star Wars games are as much as 95 percent off. Some of these deals are locked behind a subscription to PS Plus, but other deals included are available to all PS4 and PS5 users, regardless of there PS Plus status. That said, naturally all of the deals listed below are only available for a limited time, with a majority of them set to expire tomorrow, March 5.

As for the Star Wars games featured, they include, but are not limited to, PS4 and PS5 games and series such as Star Wars Jedi, LEGO Star Wars, and Star Wars Battlefront. The best of these deals specifically allows PS4 users to grab Star Wars: Squadrons for 95% off, which means the chance to grab the game that normally runs at $40 for just $2.

Meanwhile, the mot recent and major release in the Star Wars series -- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- is included for 55% off. The next release from the series -- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection -- is even available at a pre-order discount of 10%.

PS PLUS REQUIRED

Star Wars Squadrons -- 95% Off -- $1.99 -- PS4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- 88% Off -- $4.79 -- PS4/PS5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition -- 70% Off -- $23.99 -- PS4/PS5



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 -- 70% Off -- $7.49 -- PS4/PS5



Star Wars Battlefront II -- 70% Off -- $5.99 -- PS4

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade -- 70% Off -- $7.49 -- PS4



Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition -- 75% Off -- $4.99 -- PS4



Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection -- 10% Off -- $31.99 -- PS4/PS5



NO PS PLUS REQUIRED

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition -- 90% Off -- $4.99 -- PS4/PS5



Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition -- 88% Off -- $4.79 -- PS4



LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition -- 80% Off -- $5.99 -- PS4



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- 55% Off -- $31.49 -- PS5

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.