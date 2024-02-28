New Star Wars Game Featuring Jar Jar Binks Leaked

A new Star Wars game may have just been leaked by none other than Jar Jar Binks, aka Ahmed Best, the actor behind the fan-favorite character. Of course, the chance the game stars the side character are very slim, but Best has confirmed he is back in the motion capture studio working on a Star Wars game with Activision. And the part of this being Activision is key, because this rules out this being anything LEGO Star Wars related as that is handled by WB Games. In other words, this is seemingly a new project.

All of this speculation is a result of a recent Instagram post from Best, which shows him in motion capture gear within a motion capture studio. The post has the following caption: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in." How does this connect the project to Activision? Well, there are the following hashtags as well: #mocap #starwars #jarjarbinks #activision #jedi #sithlord and #kelleranbeq.

There has been no announced Star Wars game from Activision, so this is a leak. That said, there is one possibility that could ruin the parade for Star Wars fans. It is possible this is Call of Duty: Warzone related. In other words, it is possible this is for a Jar Jar Binks Warzone skin. This would be exciting news for Call of Duty fans, but hardcore Star Wars fans may be less interested in thie outcome. If this is the plan though, it is likely for a larger crossover.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. There is clearly something here, but what should and shouldn't be made of this, we don't know. The inclusion of Activision could be a mistake for all we know. Whatever the case, if any implicated party comments on the post and the speculation it has created, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

