Community Movie to Film This Year With Peacock Working Around Donald Glover's Schedule

The long-awaited Community movie is getting ready to start production, it's just waiting for the schedule of one of its stars to clear their schedule. According to Joel McHale, he'd be "very surprised" if the film didn't enter principal photography at some point this year. In a new interview with Deadline, McHale said he would be "shocked" if filming started next year as the cast and crew of the picture are simply waiting for a brief opening in the schedule of Donald Glover.

"But I really do think it's happening this year, and probably next week. It's basically working around Donald's schedule," McHale told the trade.

What's the Community movie about?

Little has been unveiled about the script. Community creator Dan Harmon was cagey when asked about the plot earlier this year.

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" Harmon smirked. "What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done."

Glover, on the other hand, has said the movie follows Danny Pudi's Abed after he's become a well-known Hollywood director.

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great,'" Glover told THR earlier this year. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds f---ing tight.'"

Nearly the entire cast of the series will be returning to the film. Joining McHale and Glover include Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. Chevy Chase is not expected to return given his character was killed off during the series.

All six seasons of Community are now streaming on Netflix. Peacock has yet to set a release date for Community: The Movie.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.