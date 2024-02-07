Community Movie Plot Revealed by Donald Glover

The beloved Community TV series is finally getting the movie wrap-up that fans have spent years asking for. The Community movie is in the works with series creator Dan Harmon writing the film's script. To this point, details about the film have been kept under wraps, but one of Community's most popular stars has offered a little insight into what the film is going to be about.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Donald Glover was asked about his role in the upcoming Community movie. He didn't reveal much, but Glover did say that the film was about a college reunion, and a large part of the story would be Abed as a Hollywood director, making a movie about Greendale.

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great,'" Glover said. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds f---ing tight.'"

Harmon and co-writer Andrew Guest have been working to bring the Community movie to life for some time. In 2022, the film was officially given the green light by Peacock. It was supposed to go into production in 2023, but the strikes put filming on hold.

"I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there's a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing," Harmon told THR last year. "And you're not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don't want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying. But then I'm holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break that cycle."

With Glover seemingly set for the film, it seems like almost every core member of the Community cast is coming back. The obvious exception is Chevy Chase, whose character Pierce Hawthorne was killed off during the show's original run. The rest of the main cast includes Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Community movie finally become a reality? Let us know in the comments!