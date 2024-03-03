Pokemon Go's Litten Community Day Might Have Leaked Another In-Game Event

World of Wonders has started in Pokemon Go, and Niantic has finally revealed this season's first Community Day event. Set to take place on Saturday, March 16th, the event will put Litten in the spotlight. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. local time and will run through 5 p.m. local time. Players can expect to see Litten a lot more frequently in the wild, and there will be an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny. Shiny Litten swaps out the Pokemon's traditional black coloration for a bright white, making it look significantly different!

An image of Shiny Litten from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Litten Community Day Bonuses

Community Day events are always a big deal for Shiny hunters, but there are other benefits to be found. Players that fully evolve Litten during the event (or up to five hours after) will end up with an Incineroar that knows the Featured Attack Blast Burn. Blast Burn is a Charged Attack that has a strength of 110, regardless of whether it's used in Gyms, Raids, or Trainer battles. Players will have an easier time evolving Litten into Torracat and Incineroar that day, as the game will offer double Candy on Catches.

Catches will also result in triple XP, and players over level 31 will have a doubled chance of getting Candy XL. Both Incense and Lure Modules used during the event will last for 3 hours. Players can also expect to see PokeStop Showcases, stickers, and Field Research, all centered around Litten. Players that won't have a chance to participate during normal Community Day hours can find Torracat in four-star Raids between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. These Raids can only be completed locally, but players that are successful will see the Gym swarmed with Litten for 30 minutes after, and Shiny Litten will appear in the same frequency it does during the event.

The Alolan Starters

Litten is one of three starter Pokemon that the player can choose between in Pokemon Sun and Moon, alongside Rowlet and Popplio. The first Community Day of 2024 was an event that featured Rowlet, which means we'll likely see Popplio get its own event at some point this year. Niantic did something similar last year, as all three Kalos starters appeared in Community Day events in 2023. That doesn't necessarily mean we'll see a Popplio Community Day this year, but with Litten's event announced, it seems all but guaranteed.

Ahead of the start of World of Wonders, Niantic revealed a full schedule of Community Day events for Pokemon Go. That schedule only revealed the dates of these events, and not the Pokemon that will be featured. March 16th is the only Community Day that will take place this month, but April will have both a traditional Community Day event, as well as a Community Day Classic.

Are you excited for Litten Community Day? Do you think we'll see a Popplio Community Day in 2024? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!