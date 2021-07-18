Rick and Morty Creator Dan Harmon Confirms He's Working on Community Movie Script

✖

Dan Harmon is writing a Community movie and the fans are probably excited to hear it. Six years after the end of the show, The Rick and Morty creator has been putting pen to paper. He spoke to Vulture's Good Ones podcast about the prospect of a full-length movie. Fans have been agitating for one as a part of the “six seasons and a movie” creed that lived in the show’s orbit. Netflix got a hold of the series last year and the cast reunited over the quarantine period as well. There are a ton of bumps in the road ahead. For one thing, a Community movie would have to both play to those established fans, but also be welcoming enough for new viewers. it’s a hard tightrope to walk.

"I started writing to keep my parents from hitting me, and I now only write to feel valid. But the upside of that is I am, at least once a week, thinking about it – the gears are turning. There is, like... a thing is happening,” Harmon said. “Logistically, the locks are coming away. And the only problems are becoming the creative ones, which is great, because I love those problems. I love having these conversations, and they're being had."

A recent conversation with Collider revealed how Harmon has been thinking about this movie. "Here’s the biggest philosophical question: Are you supposed to service a mythical new viewer? The obvious, dogmatic, practical, off-the-street answer is like, No, you don’t. It’s fan service. Why would there be a Community movie? Who do you think is going to walk in off the street and buy popcorn and sit and watch a Community movie like that? They deserve to be punished. Why are they doing that?," Harmon began.

"Saying that that person doesn’t exist is a lot different from asking yourself structurally if you’re supposed to design the movie for them, because there’s a new viewer inside of all of us," he explained. "If every Marvel movie started with inside references to all 90 other Marvel movies, even if you had seen all of them — even if on one level you’d be like, 'This is the greatest Marvel movie ever because all of the movies are in here' — I think that a part of your brain would be going, 'Yeah, but it’s kind of not a good movie for this reason.’”

He continued, “It’s just speaking in gibberish. What does this mean? I exist in that camp like you? Formalistically, you owe a movie that I think the fans can not only enjoy, but they can stand back and go, You know, the crazy thing about this Community movie is that if you didn’t know there was a show, this is an insanely good movie. There’s a reason to watch it and then definitely watch the series because now you’re like, 'Holy crap.' I don’t know if that’s arrogance, pretentiousness, responsibility, self-deprecation, torture. I can’t get myself out of that camp."

