Community Creator Dan Harmon Reveals Major Update About Film Revival's Script

Community creator Dan Harmon shared a new script update. Series star Donald Glover turned the Internet upside down earlier this month when he said that the script was finished. Variety had to ask Harmon about that comment when they interviewed him this week. The Community creator explained that the script was "almost done" rather than completely finished. However, he was going to take the blame for the misunderstanding instead of Glover because he was the one who told the actor that the script was done. So, the game of chicken with the Community movie rolls onward. But, fans are closer than ever to their heralded movie that would reunite the Greendale crew. Check out what the writer had to say right here.

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" Harmon smirked. "What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done."

Not Everything Can Make It Into Community's Movie

Some fans might be expecting extensive homages to some of the most memorable episodes with the Community movie. However, Harmon had to pour some cold water on one lofty hope from the fanbase. During an appearance on the show Six Seasons And A Podcast, the creator said that the viewers should expect a paintball homage. Some of the most beloved entries in the series involve the game and different genre homages. Despite that fact, you shouldn't be expecting that when the project hits Peacock.

Harmon began, "It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing. For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea to be a paintball episode?' It's one of the first things to rule out because it's the first thing off the top of your head, and that's an issue with the 'Community' movie concept.

"We did a lot of episodes where you are joyfully locked into a construct that isn't a traditional sitcom narrative but is rather through the lens of David Fincher or Martin Scorsese. There were a lot of special episodes that were kind of like genre homages," he added. "The paintball thing was one of them. We tried to do a bunch more paintballs, and they were all perfectly wonderful things to do, but would anything ever capture the joy of the original paintball episode?"

Excitement For The Community Movie

Still, all this news has lit a fire under the fanbase in a major way. "Six Seasons and A Movie" used to be a bit of a meme. But, it's become very very real in a short amount of time. The Wrap talked to Harmon about the recent developments. He credits all the forward momentum to those same fans. People in charge respond to fan excitement and conversation. So, having this extremely vocal fanbase ends up paying dividends.

"I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there's always an aspect of that affects the marketplace. And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen. I mean, when you're part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep 'em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised. So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I'm very, very excited about the coming months."

