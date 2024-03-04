Dune: Part Two: Biggest Box Office Opening of 2024 Gets Even Bigger

The opening weekend for Dune: Part Two turned out to be even bigger than initially reported. The highly anticipated sequel from Denis Villeneuve made major waves at the box office this weekend, delivering the biggest domestic debut for 2024 so far. The numbers that came in on Sunday indicated that Dune: Part Two had won the weekend with a whopping $81.5 million. As it turns out, the crowds on Sunday night were even bigger than predicted, raising that total a little higher.

Now, the opening weekend haul for Dune: Part Two stands at $82.5 million. That's not a massive difference from the initial total, but it does show that the sci-fi film has a lot of staying power, thanks to great reviews and word of mouth. There were more people showing up on Sunday night than theaters expected based on Friday and Saturday's numbers.

Internationally, Dune: Part Two is also getting out to some incredibly strong numbers. The Dune sequel is on pace for a massive global opening around $179.5 million over the course of the weekend. That includes $97 million from international markets. The film opened in 71 markets outside of North America, with releases in China and Japan coming over the next couple of weeks.

This all bodes well for the power Dune holds with theater-goers, and the possibility of a third film in the series basked on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah. Villeneuve has made it known that he'd like to craft a trilogy out of the story of Paul Atreides, and the box office success of Part Two will be the driving force behind that decision from Warner Bros. and Legendary.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

