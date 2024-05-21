Disney's Pixar Studio Hit With Major Layoffs Amid Restructuring

Pixar Animation Studios is now undergoing layoffs that have been long-rumored at Disney. The Hollywood Reporter shared word that 14% of their workforce is being restructured in the biggest move of its kind at the animation powerhouse. Bob Iger has been promising cost-cutting measures as he battled a battle with rogue former board member for control of Disney's creative future. While he did prevail, the executive looks to keep his foot on the gas with the money momentum generated earlier in 2024. Pixar was one of the studios in Disney's portfolio affected most by the launch of Disney+ and the streaming era overall. Multiple titles from the famed outfit were used as test cases for releasing at home first.

Now, with things shifting back toward theatrical and a few creative challenges, Disney is opting to scale back. Whether that bears fruit is yet to be seen. At the Morgan Stanley Conference last year, the company's CEO spoke about the idea of reducing output at multiple studios under the Disney umbrella. Iger told the crowd, "A lot of people think it's audience fatigue, it's not audience fatigue. They want great films. And if you build it great, they will come and there are countless examples of that. Some are ours and some are others. Oppenheimer is a perfect example of that. Just a fantastic film."

"Focus is really important. We reduced the output of Marvel, both number of films they make, and the number of TV shows, and that really becomes critical, but I feel good about the team," he added. "I feel good about the IP we're making. I talked about a lot of the projects. We look years ahead, really. And it's iterative."

Iger Makes Massive MCU Adjustment As Well

(Photo: Jesse Grant)

Pixar isn't the only one of Disney's studios to see massive changes recently. An Investors Call this year brought news that Marvel Studios would also be cutting down their output as well. Bob Iger explained that there would be a max of about 3 TV shows a year moving forward. (There are already more than that on the slate for this year, and next year is looking similar…) But, the 2-3 films a year decision looks like it will stick too. Deadpool & Wolverine will be the only movie to hit theaters from Marvel Studios this year as well. So, changes are coming for all corners of the Disney operation.

"We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three," Iger previously told shareholders. "And we're working hard on what that path is."

"[Marvel has] a couple of good films in '25 and then we're heading to more Avengers which we're extremely excited about," Iger pointed to 2025's theatrical slate and beyond. "Overall, I feel great about the slate. It's something, as you know, that I've committed to spending more and more time on. The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we're mining, including all the sequels that we're doing, is second to none."

Are you shocked by news of these layoffs? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!