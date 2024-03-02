Dune Part Two: Zendaya Breaks Down Paul and Chani's Love

Dune: Part Two sees Chani and Paul Atreides' love story take shape and Zendaya addressed the sequel's romantic plot. Fandango published a sprawling interview with the Dune cast. In that conversation Zendaya talked about her character's attraction to the protagonist and how it isn't as straightforward as some viewers might have imagined. Paul's journey throughout these two movies isn't completely indicative of the traditional hero's path. Chani sniffs that out quicker than almost anyone else in Dune: Part Two. That makes the subtle tension between them hit even harder as the movie goes along. Zendaya does her best not to ruin anything but fans are already hearing about the cursing ending and tease for a third movie. Her perspective is very considered.

"So, the love story isn't a given, right? It's earned because, like I said, he represents to her, everything that represents pain, hurt and fear," Zendaya argued. "And so, when she's confronted with the feeling of, "Oh, wait a minute, I think I love this person." That's like the separation between mind and heart. And, how do you accept both of those things? Without giving anything away or ruining anything for anyone, whether you've read the books or not, there's a lot of sacrifices that have to be made. For something that's bigger than everyone. So, everybody has to sacrifice a little piece of their heart or a big piece, you know?"

Dune: Part Two Trusts The Audience

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It's absolutely true that Dune: Part Two is not exactly a leisurely movie. The sequel can be hard and it's a little on the longer side for a blockbuster. Director Denis Villeneuve is aware that those factors might have stood in the way. However, the filmmaker's personal experiences make him think those qualities are a plus. He told The Times of London that Oppenheimer's success immediately reassured him of what he was trying to do with Dune: Part Two.

"I trust the audience ... This story's too dense. I would never make Dune as one movie. This was the only way I could succeed," Villeneuve pointed out. "Also, think of Oppenheimer ... It is a three-hour, rated-R movie about nuclear physics that is mostly talking. But the public was young -- that was the movie of the year by far for my kids. There is a trend. The youth love to watch long movies because if they pay, they want to see something substantial. They are craving meaningful content."

Dune: Part Two Is Playing This Weekend

(Photo: Warner Bors. Pictures)

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

Are you seeing Dune: Part Two this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!