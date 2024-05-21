Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Star in New Look Image

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are featured in a new look at Deadpool & Wolverine. The duo is reuniting for the first Deadpool and X-Men live-action project at Marvel Studios, and it also has the distinction of being the only Marvel movie to release in 2024. Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine went on sale yesterday, and it's setting records and getting the fans hyped for its summer release. As we inch closer and closer to seeing Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen, Marvel is giving fans new looks at the film destined to be one of the most successful movies of the year.

Fandango revealed a new photo from Deadpool & Wolverine, showing Wade Wilson and Logan side-by-side looking perplexed. Deadpool has his hands on his mouth in a shocked state, with Wolverine also looking off-screen at something that has him appearing confused, or perhaps disgusted. ".@MarvelStudios' #DeadpoolAndWolverine broke Fandango's best first-day ticket sales record for 2024," a post from the Fandango account reads on X (formerly Twitter). "The film is also the best first-day pre-seller from the Deadpool franchise. Here's a brand new image to kick off our Summer Movie Preview. Get tix now!"

You can take a look at the photo and Fandango post below.

.@MarvelStudios' #DeadpoolAndWolverine broke Fandango’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2024. The film is also the best first-day pre-seller from the Deadpool franchise. Here's a brand new image to kick off our Summer Movie Preview. Get tix now!https://t.co/nEJXNypw2J pic.twitter.com/5udt0VMWvw — Fandango (@Fandango) May 21, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine gets an R-rated synopsis

Advance tickets for the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine — which opens July 26 — went on sale Monday, accompanied by new footage and a new poster featuring the titular Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Plot details have been pruned and banished to the Void, but Disney did release a pair of vague synopses shedding some light on what awaits Wade Wilson and Logan when the X-Men movies-verse crosses over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Disney-friendly version released to ticket retailers reads: "Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy."

A for the uncensored, profanity-laced Deadpool & Wolverine synopsis: "Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid."

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.