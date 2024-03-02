Dune: Hans Zimmer Is Already Writing Score for Third Movie

Dune: Part Two hit theaters this weekend, and it's getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 95% audience score. Despite the fact that the sequel was just released, fans are already wondering about the threequel. Director Denis Villeneuve recently spoke about the next installment, Dune: Messiah, and explained that he's not interested in rushing out the film. There may not be any word on when the next movie is coming out, but that's not stopping composer Hans Zimmer from starting his work on the film.

"I'm writing because I know that we will be greenlit for Part Two," Zimmer told Villeneuve. "And secondly, I think it'd be good for me to carry on writing and maybe inspire you with some things."

"Josh [Brolin] and I actually have probably two or three songs from the first movie that never made it into the movie," Zimmer recently shared with Variety when talked about co-writing Gurney's song with Brolin. "And I think Josh and I need to go and do our unplugged version very soon."

"Of course," Zimmer told the outlet when asked if he's still writing music for Dune. "Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we're going and I know we're not done."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" director Denis Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.