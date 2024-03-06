Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Chris Hemsworth Shares New Look at His Character

Chris Hemsworth has shared another look at his villain character from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and like Hemsworth's now-famous line from the Furiosa trailer: he certainly is making it look EPIC.

The latest photo shows Hemsworth in character and looking like a part of the Mad Max Universe. He's seated on a crazy-looking custom chopper bike, in the middle of the desert, with a long, flowing white cape draped over the shoulders of his chrome-loving wasteland warlord.

Who Is Chris Hemsworth Playing in the Mad Max Prequel?

(Photo: Warner Bors. Pictures)

The character listing for Chris Hemsworth is "Warlord Dementus." The warlord part is obvious from the first Furiosa trailer; however, the name "Dementus" seems like a pretty ominous hint as to the level of depravity we will get with this villain (Dementus = demented). Scenes from the trailer make it clear that a young Furiosa being put on display by Dementus, and we can probably extrapolate that hunting down and rounding up human livestock for death races is this warlord's gruesome fetish. There are also hints that Dementus won't exactly be friends with the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road villain Immortan Joe, namely in the moments of footage where we see Dementus hanging for dear life in a setting that's almost certainly "The Bullet Farm," home of Immortan Joe's brother-in-arms, The Bullet Farmer (Richard Carter). There's also a sequence of Dementus leading an entire calvary in siege of an industrial facility, which again, could be his forces battling the Bullet farmers. That's not to mention the blink-and-miss-it shot of Dementus face-to-face with a younger Immortan Joe (unknown actor), which doesn't look friendly at all.

At the very least, Chris Hemsworth seems to be delighting in playing this kind of wild and unhinged villain character, after years of playing the hero in Thor, Avengers movies, or in Netflix's hard-hitting action movie series, Extraction. The actor/heartthrob will even get to don a prosthetic nose, long hair and a thick beard, helping him really lean into the role and ham it up in the best way.

What Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

In Mad Max: Furiosa, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.

