New Transfomers Studio Series Pre-Orders: 86 Springer, Bumblebee, Steeljaw, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In addition to announcing a Beyblade x Transformers crossover today, Hasbro has unveiled a bunch of new figures in the Studio Series lineup. This includes The Transformers: The Movie 86 Springer, Bumblebee, and Steeljaw figures along with Transformers: War for Cybertron Decepticon Soldier and Transformers: Bumblebee Skywarp. All of the details can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

Transformers Studio Series Leader The Transformers: The Movie 86-30 Springer ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Springer action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure for 3-in-1 play! The figure converts from robot to Cybertronian tank mode in 31 steps, then to Cybertronian helicopter mode in 27 steps. Pose the Springer toy in the included Battle of Autobot City removable backdrop scene."

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie 86-29 Bumblebee ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to mini car mode in 23 steps and pose the Bumblebee toy in the included The Depths of Unicron removable backdrop scene."

Transformers Studio Series Core The Transformers: The Movie Steeljaw ($9.99) – See on Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth "Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Core Class Steeljaw action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from lion to cassette mode in 6 steps and pose with the included wing and loudspeaker accessories."

Transformers Studio Series Voyager Transformers: Bumblebee 113 Skywarp ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Skywarp action figure, inspired by Transformers: Bumblebee! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 29 steps and pose the Skywarp toy in the included Cybertron Falls removable backdrop scene."

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Transformers: War for Cybertron Gamer Edition 08 Decepticon Soldier ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 08 Gamer Edition Decepticon Soldier action figure, inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game! Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures that feature video game-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Cybertronian sports car mode in 12 steps and pose the Decepticon Soldier toy in the included Save Zeta Prime removable backdrop scene."

Transformers Generations Comic Edition Decepticon Straxus ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: "Comic book Transformers bots are stepping off the page and onto collectors' shelves with Transformers Comic Edition Decepticon Straxus! Straxus rules over the smelting pools of Polyhex, melting down Autobots and neutral Cybertronians into metal to be reused by the Decepticons. This Decepticon Straxus figure features comic-accurate deco and details, celebrating 40 years since the first Transformers comics were issued in 1984. The action figure converts from robot to cannon mode and comes with axe and blaster accessories."