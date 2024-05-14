The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hits 4K Blu-ray With a 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie hit theaters way back in 2004, which means that it's 20th anniversary limited edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook time. Details on special features can be found below, and you can pre-order a copy for your collection here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a July 16th release date.

Note that these limited edition SteelBook Blu-rays do sell out, and we would expect that SpongeBob fans will be all over this. With any luck, Blu-ray seasons of the show will happen one of these days.

SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 4K Blu-ray Special Features:

The Absorbing Tale Behind The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

20 Minute Animatic Featuring the Voice of Creator Stephen Hillenburg

Case of the Sponge "Bob" Featurette

Saving the Surf Featurette

Inside the Pineapple

The Making of the Flaming Lips "SpongeBob and Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall of Energy" Music Video

The SpongeBob and Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall of Energy Music Video



Submarine Teaser Trailer

Includes a Digital Code for the film

Synopsis: "Dive into a comedy adventure that's bigger, better and more absorbing than the rest – the movie debut of that undersea sensation, SpongeBob SquarePants! There's trouble bubbling up in Bikini Bottom, King Neptune's crown is missing, and Mr. Krabs has been accused of stealing it! Together with his best pal Patrick, SpongeBob sets out to treacherous Shell City to reclaim Neptune's crown and save Mr. Krabs, in a spectacular adventure filled with "over-the-top, under-the-sea action and non-stop laughs!"* Featuring the voice talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Tambor, Scarlett Johansson and a special appearance by David Hasselhoff, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is an uproariously funny comedy."