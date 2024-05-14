Fantastic Four Star Paul Walter Hauser Teases Mystery Role

Fantastic Four's Paul Walter Hauser is teasing his mystery role in the upcoming MCU movie. ScreenRant caught up with the comedian to talk about his wrestling chops. But, someone had to ask Hauser about his secretive role in The Fantastic Four. He can't say anything about who it is just yet. But, the actor did talk about how this part is a dream come true for him. The star also teased his character as someone connecticed to the "mythology" of the Fantastic Four. So, that distinct take on whatever this role is will be something that people want to keep an eye on for a while. Check out what else Hauser had to say down below!

"I know what that question is leading to, which is the answer as to which character I'm to play. So all I can say is that I, in some iteration, am in the movie The Fantastic Four until I get fired or recast," Hauser calmly stated. "So I can't say anything about the character I'm playing, but know that it is in the sort of lexicon and mythology of The Fantastic Four stories. And it's a very distinct character that I'm excited to play and I'm kind of mapping out what I'm doing with that right now."

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Marvel Studios)

"But I've always wanted to be a part of a cinematic universe. I spent a lot of time trying to campaign to play the Penguin in the Matt Reeves film, and that of course went to Colin Farrell and he did a masterful job and it was totally different than what I was trying to do," he added. "So I really appreciate Marvel giving me the time of day and entrusting a role to me in some capacity that I get to be a part of that family. I'm really excited to partake in."

The Fantastic Four Heralds A New Era For The MCU

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

While The Fantastic Four casting announcement have been fast and furious here in 2024. It seems like the players involved have known about their status for a long time. Ebon Moss-Bachrach steps into the craggy shoes of Ben Grimm in the upcoming movie. He talked to Jimmy Kimmel about their approach to his character and when they all found out they would be playing Marvel's First Family. It turns out this has been cooking for a while.

"In the past, I think they've done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it's kind of... we're past that," Moss-Bachrach smirked. "It's a little kind of cosplay, kind of amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have."

It turns out, some of these stars have known they were destined for The Fantastic Four for months. "No, I found out at the beginning of August," the Thing actor told the late night host when asked about receiving the news. "I was taking a walk in the city... this was in the middle of the writer's strike and I got a call from my agent. I wasn't thinking about work at all. They said, 'They asked you to play The Thing.' I was so shocked."

