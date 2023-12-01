Mad Max: Fury Road Gets New Streaming Home After Furiosa Trailer

Thursday night brought the first look at George Miller's highly anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, and it has gotten plenty of movie fans in the mood to revisit the filmmaker's beloved dystopian world. Luckily for them, the ever-popular Fury Road just returned to its main streaming home. Friday marked the start of December, and the start of a new month usually sees most major streamers add a slew of new movies and TV shows. Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service is no exception, and Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the titles that just returned to its lineup.

While Fury Road has been on Max in the past, it was recently licensed out to Tubi for a period of time. That period ended with the start of December, however, and the timing couldn't have been better. With Furiosa generating all kinds of conversation online, there is going to be a lot of renewed interest in Fury Road.

What's New on Max?

Mad Max: Fury Road is just one of many movies that were added to Max's lineup at the start of the new month. Below, you can check out the complete list of every title that made its way to Max on December 1st:

9

Anna and the King

Behind Enemy Lines

The Biggest Little Farm

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

The Box

Clear and Present Danger

The Color Purple

Curse of the Pink Panther

Cut Bank

Denial

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Die Another Day

Doomsday

Elektra

Eye in the Sky

Flipped

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Hereafter

Hitman: Agent 47

How To Eat Fried Worms

The Hunt For Red October

I Am

The Informant!

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jurassic World

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

The Longest Ride

Love in the Time of Cholera

The Lovers

Low Tide

Mad Max: Fury Road

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D

Naked Lunch

Necessary Roughness

Notes on a Scandal

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Over Her Dead Body

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Pink Panther

Prancer: A Christmas Tale

Ramona and Beezus

Red Dawn

Return of the Pink Panther

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Semi-Pro

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America

A Shot In The Dark

Skyfall

Son of the Pink Panther

The Souvenir

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Strangers: Prey at Night

The Sum of All Fears

Timeline

Trail of the Pink Panther

Trainwreck

A View To Kill

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy

The Women

The World is Not Enough