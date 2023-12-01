Mad Max: Fury Road Gets New Streaming Home After Furiosa Trailer

After some time away, Mad Max: Fury Road is returning to the Max streaming service.

By Charlie Ridgely

Thursday night brought the first look at George Miller's highly anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, and it has gotten plenty of movie fans in the mood to revisit the filmmaker's beloved dystopian world. Luckily for them, the ever-popular Fury Road just returned to its main streaming home. Friday marked the start of December, and the start of a new month usually sees most major streamers add a slew of new movies and TV shows. Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service is no exception, and Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the titles that just returned to its lineup.

While Fury Road has been on Max in the past, it was recently licensed out to Tubi for a period of time. That period ended with the start of December, however, and the timing couldn't have been better. With Furiosa generating all kinds of conversation online, there is going to be a lot of renewed interest in Fury Road.

What's New on Max?

Mad Max: Fury Road is just one of many movies that were added to Max's lineup at the start of the new month. Below, you can check out the complete list of every title that made its way to Max on December 1st:

9
Anna and the King
Behind Enemy Lines
The Biggest Little Farm
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey 
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
The Box
Clear and Present Danger
The Color Purple
Curse of the Pink Panther
Cut Bank
Denial
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Die Another Day
Doomsday
Elektra
Eye in the Sky 
Flipped
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love 
Goldfinger 
Hereafter 
Hitman: Agent 47
How To Eat Fried Worms
The Hunt For Red October
I Am
The Informant!
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jurassic World
License to Kill 
Live and Let Die 
The Longest Ride 
Love in the Time of Cholera
The Lovers
Low Tide
Mad Max: Fury Road
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D 
Naked Lunch 
Necessary Roughness
Notes on a Scandal 
On Her Majesty's Secret Service 
Over Her Dead Body
Paranormal Activity 
Paranormal Activity 2 
Paranormal Activity 3 
Paranormal Activity 4 
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games 
The Pink Panther Strikes Again 
The Pink Panther 
Prancer: A Christmas Tale 
Ramona and Beezus
Red Dawn
Return of the Pink Panther 
Revenge of the Pink Panther 
Semi-Pro 
Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America 
A Shot In The Dark 
Skyfall 
Son of the Pink Panther 
The Souvenir
The Spy Who Loved Me 
The Strangers: Prey at Night 
The Sum of All Fears 
Timeline
Trail of the Pink Panther
Trainwreck
A View To Kill
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy 
The Women
The World is Not Enough 

