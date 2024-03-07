Kung Fu Panda 4: Jack Black, Awkwafina Reveal Favorite Animated Films

Kung Fu Panda 4 is heading to theaters this weekend, and the movie stars Jack Black as Po in addition to a line-up of returning actors from the franchise and some newcomers, including Awkwafina as Zhen. Black and Awkwafina recently had a chat with ComicBook.com about the animated film, and they discussed their upcoming projects. During the interview, the duo also talked about some of their favorite animated movies.

"First one that comes to mind? Fantasia," Black said when asked about his favorite animated film of all time. "Which, Disney, way back in the day when it came out, I think it was a bomb. I don't think anyone went to see that movie, but over time, it has become this incredible enduring classic with the most beautiful classic music matched with the most incredible animation of all times."

"Litte Nemo in Slumberland," Awkwafina added. "It's a cool one."

"But dude, if you want to talk emotional, Toy Story 3," Black added. "When they're all sliding down the thing and about to all die in the fire..."

"They die?!" Awkwafina replied, shocked. "I haven't seen Toy Story 3."

"They almost die," Black explained. "Spoiler Alert: maybe they don't die. The point is, they're all holding hands and they're like, 'This is the last moment we're alive.' I got so emotional, I was crying, you could hear me. I was making noises," he added with some hilarious crying sounds. "Don't judge my crying sounds ... All I remember is being very embarrassed in the theater, and I couldn't stop the noises. But I wasn't alone, I heard other noises. It hit deep."

"Toy Story 1 and 2 are just as good," Black clarified.

You can watch our interview with Black and Awkwafina at the top of the page.

What Is Kung Fu Panda 4 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4, which focuses on the history and lore of the franchise:

"After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to...give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be in theaters on March 8.

