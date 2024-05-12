Prom Dates Producer Talks Streaming Era and Working With Hulu

It's been an interesting time in Hollywood as the "streaming era" continues to shake things up for film and television. The WGA and SAG strikes had a major focus on streaming last year, and many in the industry have wondered how things will continue through these growing pains. Most streamers now offer original content, including Hulu. A lot of new projects dropped on the streaming site this month, including Prom Dates, a new coming-of-age comedy. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with the film's producer, Hartbeat's Luke Kelly-Clyne, and he opened up about collaborating with Hulu and his thoughts on the future of streaming.

"Look, working with Hulu has been a dream," Kelly-Clyne shared. "They really led us with guidance for what would work for their audience. Of course, from the second the script came in, it was about, 'Okay, how do we shoot this with you guys and how do we produce this?' Not waffling ever. And then it was just about honing it for the demographic."

"So I would love to do ten more movies with Hulu in terms of the changing digital landscape," he added. "It's funny, I started my career at College Humor, and I think back to writing and directing and producing for the web in 2011, '12, '13, '14. And there was this sense of, 'Nobody's going to watch TV anymore. It's all going to be on computers and it's going to be on your phone and it's all going to be short-form web series.' And then what happened was, the digital revolution did happen, but not quite in the way that everybody expected it would."

"And I think we're at another one of those inflection points in our business, in both the creative and business side. And what that means is, we got to hold on tight a little bit and we have to keep making the best stuff," he explained. "And I think we're going to start to see more partnerships and consolidation between hegemons in the streaming space. And that's why it's really important to just let creative lead, and make sure that you're fostering the best relationships with all of your financier and network partners because they're the ones calling the shots."

