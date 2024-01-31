Jack Black Responds to Super Mario Movie Haters: "What Movie Did They See?"

Before The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in theaters last year, critical reception was mostly negative. A lot of fans were concerned that the animated adaptation would be as bad as the live-action movie from 30 years prior, and that Nintendo would move on from making movies. However, audience reception turned out to be significantly different, and the movie became a massive success story. No one was more surprised at this difference than Jack Black. Speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar+), the Bowser voice actor shared his surprise at the negative reviews, and his relief when the movie proved to be a hit.

"They screened it for me a month before it hit theaters. I was like, 'We've got a hit on our hands.' I'm laughing and smiling the whole way through this movie," Black told Total Film. "And then it came out and it got horrible reviews. I was like, 'What movie did they see?' Luckily, the world didn't listen to Rotten Tomatoes, and it was one of the biggest hits of all time."

When Box Office and Critical Success Don't Match

That's not just hyperbole on Black's part; The Super Mario Bros. Movie proved to be one of the most successful animated movies ever, raking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. The movie was a huge hit in just about every area of the world, and helped Nintendo appeal to audiences even in regions where Switch isn't available. It's rare to see that kind of disagreement between critics and audiences, but it's not unheard of; well-regarded classics like The Empire Strikes Back, The Thing (1982), and The Shining all received mixed to negative reviews upon their release. At the end of the day, every review is subjective, and sometimes audiences see things that critics don't.

The Next Super Mario Bros. Movie

Given the commercial success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's a very safe bet that a follow-up movie will be made. Multiple members of the cast have made it clear that they would love to return for a direct sequel or even a spin-off. Unfortunately, there's been no word on the future just yet, or where things might go from here. According to a recent report from leaker Daniel Richtman, Illumination wants to build a Super Smash Bros. cinematic universe, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

The movie's conclusion did set up a possible sequel. After Bowser's defeat, a green Yoshi egg can be seen hatching in the sewers beneath Brooklyn. Yoshi has long been one of the most popular characters in the Mario franchise, but the dinosaur species played a very small role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

