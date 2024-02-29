Universal Orlando Resort Releases New Details About DreamWorks Land, Opening This Summer

The new area of the park will honor Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more.

Fans of DreamWorks Animation have already had the chance to experience some elements of their beloved franchises at Universal Orlando Resort over the years, but this summer will see things taken to new heights, as the park is opening an all-new area of their park devoted to iconic DreamWorks characters. Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls will all be represented in exciting opportunities for fans to meet their favorite characters and immerse themselves in their fantastical worlds, but the fun won't stop there when DreamWorks Land opens this summer, as fans will get to meet a number of other beloved figures from popular DreamWorks franchises.

Per press release, "This summer, Universal Orlando Resort will debut DreamWorks Land -- a vibrant new themed environment inspired by DreamWorks Animation's beloved characters Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. Located in the Universal Studios Florida theme park, the expansive area will feature tons of fun for the entire family and include a family-friendly coaster, multiple interactive play areas, live entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.

"As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek's Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse. Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads, and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters."

New attractions and experiences are described as follows:

Shrek - Like ogres and onions, guests can peel back layers of fun in Shrek's oasis to discover "ogre-the-top" adventures at every turn.

Shrek's Swamp Meet: Guests can visit Shrek's Swamp Meet to interact with beloved characters Shrek, Princess Fiona, and Donkey, the noble steed eager to joke around and converse with guests, just outside of Shrek's cottage.

Shrek's Swamp for Little Ogres: This ogre-sized play area features four fun slides, wet play areas, and a playground where guests can climb, bounce, and splash around as well as venture into Shrek's outhouse.

Mama Luna Feline Fiesta: The blockbuster film, Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish, comes to life with this new interactive experience that takes place in Mama Luna's retirement home for cats. Here, guests get to play with Mama Luna's many cats on vivid interactive screens activated by buttons, bells, maracas, and levers. They might even spot the one and only Puss in Boots himself.

King Harold's Swamp Symphony: Guests can create their own melodious masterpiece as they trigger a choir of ever-changing frog ribbits by continually stomping on an array of interactive lily pads.

Swamp Snacks: Families can feast like an ogre at this new kiosk, which will serve scrumptious snacks inspired by Shrek, including Shrekzel, Far Far A Waffle, Frozen Ogre, and more.



Trolls - A magnificent fountain featuring favorite Trolls characters Poppy and Branch sits at the center of the Trolls Village where "fantastamazing" energy flows and guests can relax and "find their happy place."

Trolls Trollercoaster: After strolling through a dazzling marquee starring cherished Trolls characters Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin, and Chenille, guests of all ages can take a ride on the iconic Caterbus escaping evil spiders as they speed along a bright orange and yellow track aboard this family-friendly rollercoaster.

Poppy's Playground: Nestled under a giant, 20-foot mushroom is Poppy's Playground -- a shaded play area featuring colorful flowers and bugs with a bountiful array of fun bouncing and climbing structures for the youngest of trolls.

Trolls Treats: Poppy's boombox from Trolls Band Together has been transformed into a playful kiosk that offers up brightly colored Trolls ice cream treats inspired by Poppy and Branch like the pink lemonade-flavored Poppy-licious Pink and huckleberry-flavored BroZone Berry.

High Five Hideaway: Cloud Guy hosts this all-new retail location featuring the latest merchandise including apparel, plush, and accessories from Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Gabby's Dollhouse, and more.



Kung Fu Panda - Guests embark on thrilling and fun adventures alongside the lovable panda Po from the action-packed world of the Kung Fu Panda movies.

Po's Kung Fu Training Camp: Inspired by the hit Kung Fu Panda films, this all-new play area brings the Panda Village to life like never before. Within both wet and dry play areas, guests have the opportunity to help the pandas wash and dry their laundry with enormous water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans, and more. Guests will also encounter fun elements throughout the experience, including an interactive gong, mischievous, giggling baby pandas, and oversized merry-go-round noodle bowls from Mr. Ping's Noodle Shop.

Po Live!: This digital, interactive meet-and-greet experience gives guests the opportunity to interact with the famous Dragon Warrior himself as he teaches them cool Kung Fu moves, cooks some delicious stir fry, and babysits his little cousin, Ling Ling...all at the same time.



More DreamWorks Experiences – DreamWorks Land will also feature additional opportunities for guests to meet and interact with beloved characters through extraordinary live entertainment.

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration: Popular DreamWorks Animation stories leap off the screen and come to life in DreamWorks Imagination Celebration. The multisensory adventure combines hit pop songs, high-energy dancing, advanced technology, and more to create an imaginative party atmosphere that will transport guests to the worlds of their favorite characters within the all-new DreamWorks Theater.

DreamWorks Character Zone: At DreamWorks Character Zone, guests can meet, greet, and interact with their favorite DreamWorks characters like Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse and more.



Stay tuned for updates on DreamWorks Land before it opens this summer at Universal Orlando Resort.

Are you looking forward to the new attractions? Let us know in the comments below!