New Mean Girls Movie Finally Available to Stream

20 years after first hitting theaters, Mean Girls made its way back to the big screen, this time based on a stage musical that was inspired by the original film. The 2024 edition of Mean Girls was another box office hit, scoring more than $100 million around the globe, marking an early theatrical win this year. Now, nearly two months after its theatrical debut, Mean Girls is finally available on a major streaming service.

Given that it's a Paramount film, it should come as no surprise that Mean Girls has made its streaming debut on Paramount+. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the movie's debut on the service, and it finally arrived on Tuesday morning. Beginning on March 5th, Mean Girls was made available to stream on Paramount+ for everyone with a subscription.

Prior to its streaming service debut, Mean Girls did have a home release on digital platforms. Fans could watch the movie by purchasing it or renting it on services like Apple, Amazon, or Vudu. The release on Paramount+ marks the first time it could simply be viewed with a subscription.

The 2024 Mean Girls marks the second success for Tina Fey's beloved comedy. The original 2004 film made over $130 million at the box office and, over the years, became one of the most beloved comedies of that entire decade.

Here's Paramount's official synopsis of the new Mean Girls musical:

"From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

