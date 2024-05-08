Twisters Receiving Full Original Soundtrack and Vinyl Pressing

Not only will 2024 see a follow-up to one of the most unique blockbusters of the 1990s, but that very movie is also bringing back the full album treatment back with it. Twisters dropped its second trailer on Wednesday, and that trailer ended with the news that the Universal film is going to be accompanied by Twisters: The Album. Just like Twister, and many of the other great films from the '80s and '90s, there's going to be a full soundtrack to jam to after Twisters hits theaters.

The new Twisters trailer is set to the first single from the soundtrack, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" by Luke Combs. No other tracks from the album have been announced at this time, but Combs' single is set to be released on May 16th.

In addition to new original music being recorded for Twisters, Universal and Atlantic Records are giving the album the full physical media treatment. Vinyl records are being pressed and available for preorder, and there will be a CD version available as well.

(Photo: Universal)

The original Twister soundtrack from 1996 included music from Van Halen, Red Hot Chilie Peppers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Shania Twain, and Stevie Nicks.

While it may seem on the surface like this is a reboot of Twister, that isn't actually the case. It's not a direct follow-up to Twister, but it doesn't reinvent the original film either.

"It's definitely not a reboot," Glen Powell told Vogue last year. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story. There are not characters from the original movie, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day."

Twisters screenwriter Mark L. Smith shared a similar sentiment about the new film during an interview with Collider.

"It's a lot of fun. [Director Lee Isaac Chung] did his own thing to the script a little bit because that's what they do, so I don't know about some of the changes exactly," Smith shared. "So, I don't know the details, but it's a separate story. It's not a continuation of the original. But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The film also stars, Katy O'Brian, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, and new Superman star David Corenswet.