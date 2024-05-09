Glen Powell in Talks for JJ Abrams' Next Movie

From Top Gun: Maverick to Anyone But You, Glen Powell has been the star of some pretty successful projects in recent years. If a new report is any indication, the actor's filmography could soon include a collaboration with J.J. Abrams. Jeff Sneider claims that Powell is in early talks to star in a mysterious new movie from Abrams, which would be the director's first feature since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details, as well as a shooting schedule, are currently unknown at this time.

The report indicates that, although Abrams' film does not currently have a studio attached, there is a chance it could end up at Warner Bros., where his company Bad Robot has had an overall deal.

What Is Glen Powell's Next Movie?

Powell is set to star as Tyler Owens in this summer's Twisters, a standalone sequel to the 1996 hit Twister. Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

What Shows Is Bad Robot Working on for Warner Bros.?

Abrams' landmark deal, which was announced in 2019, encompasses movies, television shows, and other mass media. A number of projects were announced, including a cinematic universe of Justice League Dark television series, including Constantine and Madame X. Those shows were officially scrapped in 2022 after Abrams and Bad Robot had yet to get anything off of the ground, while his original project Demimonde was "on the bubble" amid reports that it would have a budget of over $200 million. The shows most likely to come to air from the Abrams and Warner Bros. deal include the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series, which has moved to Prime Video, as well as the crime thriller Duster, which was given a series order in 2023.

"We have the TV series Duster, that's on the runway with him and that is going to be – knock wood – up and running very soon," Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey explained in a late 2022 interview. "I'm very bullish about that, and it's one that JJ has been intimately involved with and that's a really fun process to be a part of. People want to grab onto stories, and development comes together and doesn't come together all the time. That's actually a very normal part of our jobs, and more often than not, it doesn't, honestly. So I think to draw a circle around one or two shows and make an overall judgment is a little inaccurate. I'm very excited about the work that we have at Max with J.J."