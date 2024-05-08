The Fall Guy: Dolby Experience Review

The Fall Guy was released in theaters over the weekend, and the new film is a hit with audiences and critics alike. The action/comedy/romance is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and 87% audience score. Despite the good reviews and the star power of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the movie didn't have the strong opening weekend at the box office Universal was hoping for. If you didn't catch The Fall Guy on the big screen in its first few days, we definitely recommend giving it a go. Not only is the movie a delightful watch, but it's the type of film that's meant to be seen on the big screen. But is it worth seeing in Dolby?

What Is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision?

"Dolby Atmos is Dolby's transformational sound format, which enables a powerful new listening experience with more natural, realistic cinema sound that truly envelops the audience. Dolby Vision transforms your cinema and TV viewing experiences with astonishing brightness, contrast, and color."

The Fall Guy in Dolby:

The Fall Guy is about a stuntman (Gosling) who returns to work after healing from a bad accident, and his ex-girlfriend (Blunt) is directing his latest project. While romance and comedy are a big part of the film's plot, it's the action that makes it worth the Dolby experience. We've previously talked about how it was the Dolby Atmos that made Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a thrilling experience whereas it was the Dolby Vision that allowed Killers of the Flower Moon to thrive in the format. In the case of The Fall Guy, it's a little bit of both.

Director David Leitch is known for making action films with projects such as Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2 under his belt. The Fall Guy is a love letter to stunt people, which means the action sequences are epic, over the top, and incredibly detailed. The sound is especially great, and we found ourselves quite literally quaking in our seats during some of the film's most exciting scenes. There's also a lot to catch while watching the film, and Dolby always allows for a more crisp adventure. There's one scene in particular that features Gosling's Colt getting drugged. The visuals are silly, but also incredibly vibrant.

Our one and only complaint about seeing The Fall Guy in Dolby has nothing to do with Dolby. Before the film starts, Leitch and Gosling intro the movie by doing a bit about having phones out in theaters. They text each other and debate whether or not they should tell the audience to put away their phones. Leitch suggest dimming, and Gosling settles on, "If it's an emergency, put it in your jacket."

While this was obviously made in good fun, the current state of movie theater etiquette is dire. It's becoming more and more difficult to go to the movies without hearing people talk or see them playing on their phones. Under no circumstances should you have your phone out in a theater. Even with the dimmest setting, the light pollution from your phone is a distraction to everyone around you.

Ultimately, we recommend going to see The Fall Guy in Dolby. Grab your snacks, put your phones away, and enjoy one of the most fun movies of 2024 on the big screen!

Dolby at Home:

If you are a fan of the Dolby experience, but cannot always make it out to the theater, it is possible to enjoy Dolby at home. The at-home viewing experience can be enhanced if you have a TV that supports Dolby Vision and a way to experience Dolby Atmos sound, for example, having a soundbar or a speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. While nothing matches the experience of seeing a film on the big screen, it's always worth making every watch as enhanced as possible.

The Fall Guy is now playing in theaters.