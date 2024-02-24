Mean Girls Directors Want To Turn Hamilton Into a Movie

The newest version of Mean Girls is now available to watch digitally, so ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to the film's directors, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. During the chat, the duo talked about the film and shared some fun stories about the its musical numbers. The new movie is based on the Broadway musical that was based on the 2004 film that was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. During the interview, we asked if there are any other musicals they'd like to bring to the big screen, and they mentioned the smash Broadway hit, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton.

"Hamilton," Perez Jr. quickly replied when asked if there are any other musicals they want to adapt. "Alexander Hamilton. We're screaming it from the treetops like he would. But unless maybe Lin wants to direct it, but ... That would be amazing. That would be an incredible thing, too. But if he doesn't want to direct it... We're not throwing away our shot."

Jaquel Spivey On Meeting Daniel Franzese:

ComicBook.com also spoke with Jaquel Spivey (Damian Hubbard), and he talked about meeting the original Damian, Daniel Franzese.

"I think the words of wisdom that he gave me were, 'I'm excited to see your Damian,'" Spivey shared when asked about his encounter with Franzese. "And I think as an actor, that's the biggest gift you can receive because sometimes you wonder, 'Is this person going to like me if I'm touching something that's been theirs for so long?' And I made it very clear, I am not Damian, I am not the new Damian. There's no torch that needs to be passed. I play Damian in this film, but even for me, Damian is always going to be Daniel."

"So, to have him bring such warmth and kindness to me without even meeting me yet was a very, very big gift," he continued. "And then meeting him in person, I forgot that it was like 1,000 cameras and all these people around me because I just had to tell him like, 'Thank you, you were taking the job and you were performing a role, but I don't think you understand how many people you have touched in doing that, especially people like me,' so that was a joy."

Mean Girls (2024) is now available digitally.