Star Trek: Picard Episode 3 Photos Show Picard in Uniform and Hugh's Return

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Picard is back this week with a new episode and CBS All Access has revealed new photos giving fans their first taste of what to expect. The third episode of the series is titled "The End is the Beginning," and will conclude what the show's producers have described as the first act of the series. The photos show Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in his Starfleet Uniform as an admiral for the first time in the series. He's standing with his former first officer Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), suggesting the episode will include a flashback to a time when they were both still in Starfleet.

The photos also show that Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco), the recovered Borg from the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "I, Borg," will play a role in the new episode. He's shown alongside Soji Asha (Isa Briones), suggesting he's involved with the Romulan reclamation project taking place on the derelict Borg cube the Romulans refer to as "the artifact."

We also see that the episode will introduce pilot and ship's captain Cristobal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), another new character in Picard's world. Keep reading to see the full set of photos for the new episode.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.

