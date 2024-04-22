Deadpool & Wolverine Team Up to Save the MCU in New Trailer

Deadpool and Wolverine are coming out of superhero retirement — and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson and X-Men star Hugh Jackman as Logan in the new trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, which is "the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3," according to director Shawn Levy. Set five years after he abused Cable's time-travel device to clean up the timelines and kill the previous version of himself from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth is now a toupeed used car salesman. But when Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) brings him to the Time Variance Authority, Wade learns he has a higher purpose: recruit a weary Wolverine (Jackman), join the MCU, and save the Sacred Timeline.

LFG and watch the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer below.

The cast features returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Wade's ex-fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as Wade's co-worker Peter. Emma Corrin plays the villain Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

Levy — who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, and Jackman in Real Steel — directs the first R-rated MCU movie, which drops F-bombs (including one aimed at 20th Century Fox), name-drops studio Disney and Marvel executive Kevin Feige, and features cameos from the X-Men movies. Feige, Reynolds, and Levy produce with X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner; Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the script, which also credits Reynolds & Levy & Zeb Wells.

"I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," Levy said in a recent interview. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is playing only in theaters July 26.