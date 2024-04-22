Deadpool & Wolverine Team Up to Save the MCU in New Trailer
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Marvel Studios threequel.
Deadpool and Wolverine are coming out of superhero retirement — and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson and X-Men star Hugh Jackman as Logan in the new trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, which is "the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3," according to director Shawn Levy. Set five years after he abused Cable's time-travel device to clean up the timelines and kill the previous version of himself from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth is now a toupeed used car salesman. But when Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) brings him to the Time Variance Authority, Wade learns he has a higher purpose: recruit a weary Wolverine (Jackman), join the MCU, and save the Sacred Timeline.
LFG and watch the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer below.
The cast features returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Wade's ex-fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the metal-skinned X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as Wade's co-worker Peter. Emma Corrin plays the villain Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.
Levy — who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, and Jackman in Real Steel — directs the first R-rated MCU movie, which drops F-bombs (including one aimed at 20th Century Fox), name-drops studio Disney and Marvel executive Kevin Feige, and features cameos from the X-Men movies. Feige, Reynolds, and Levy produce with X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner; Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the script, which also credits Reynolds & Levy & Zeb Wells.
"I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," Levy said in a recent interview. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."
Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is playing only in theaters July 26.