Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Hit with Major Delay

Avatar fans, you will want to brace yourself. The past week has been a busy one for the franchise as Avatar: The Last Airbender was brought into headlines at CinemaCon. The big event touted the animated series' first film under the watch of Paramount and Avatar Studios. However, according to new reports, the first Avatar movie has been hit with a major delay. Instead of launching in 2025, Avatar: The Last Airbender will bring out its movie in 2026.

Not long ago, the team behind Avatar: The Last Airbender announced its first film will be released in January 2026 now. This date is several months later than the original release date, of course. The feature film was slated to release in October 2025, but something in the production schedule is now calling for a delay.

If you are not familiar with this Avatar project, the film was announced a few years back when Paramount launched Avatar Studios. The company, which is headed by the series creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, was made in hopes of reviving the popular animated series. To start, Avatar Studios shared it was working on a movie, and director Lauren Montgomery was brought in to oversee the project with William Mata.

So far, we know little about this new project, but Avatar did give some hints at CinemaCon. It appears the movie will bring an older version of Aang to life, and singer-actor Eric Nam with voice the bender. We also know Dave Bautista will voice an original villain in the movie, but beyond that, we are in the dark.

As you can imagine, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender are bummed by this new update, but schedules are hard to maintain when it comes to animation. Production takes a long time, and there are a lot of moving pieces when it comes to animation. It seems the Avatar Studios team is eager to continue work as Avatar: The Last Airbender grows with fans. So despite the series being hit by a delay, fans are happy to stand by the elemental nations in solidarity.

What do you think about this Avatar: The Last Airbender delay? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!