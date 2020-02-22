Toy Fair 2020: New Look at Star Trek Cats from Chronicle Collectibles

Toy Fair 2020 is in full swing in New York City and ComicBook.com is on the floor, where we got a fresh new look at the Chronicle Collectibles line of Star Trek Cats figures. Inspired by the artwork of Jenny Parks, the statues reimagine Captain Kirk, Scotty, and Spock as felines. Each 1/9 scale statue stands between 5″ to 7.5″ tall, They’re priced at $39.99 each. The James T. Kirk Cat is the first release in Chronicle Collectibles’ line. James T. Kirk Cat comes with his own official command chair resembling the one on the bridge of the USS Enterprise. It stands at 7.5 inches tall.
Montgomery Scott, or Scotty Cat, comes holding a bottle of old Scotch Milk. It measures 5″ tall, in a bright red engineering tunic and standing atop a transporter-inspired base with the Star Trek logo featured on the front.
Spock Cat stands almost 6″ tall and features him holding up the Vulcan salute and carrying a tricorder. He comes on a transporter-inspired base with the Star Trek logo featured on the front.
Additional product details follow:
James T. Kirk Cat
- Based on the artwork of Jenny Parks
- Officially-licensed Star Trek collectible
- Part of the Star Trek Cats Collection
- Limited Edition
- Comes with all shots and vaccines
- Comes crafted in hand painted polystone
- Approx. 7.5″ tall, 7″ wide and 5″ deep
- Estimated to Ship Q1 2020
Scotty Cat
- Based on the artwork by Jenny Parks
- Officially-licensed Star Trek collectible
- Part of the Star Trek Cats Collection
- Limited Edition
- Hairballs not included
- Transporter-Inspired Base with Star Trek Logo
- Crafted in hand painted polystone
- Approx. 5″ tall, 3.75″ wide and 3.75″ deep on a 3.25″ in diameter base
- Estimated to Ship Q1 2020
Spock Cat
- Based on the artwork by Jenny Parks
- Officially-licensed Star Trek collectible
- Part of the Star Trek Cats Collection
- Limited Edition
- Doesn’t React to Any of Your Jokes
- Transporter-Inspired Base with Star Trek Logo
- Crafted in hand-painted polystone
- Approx. 5.75″ tall, 3.25″ wide and 5″ deep on 3.25″ in diameter base
- Estimated to Ship Q1 2020
All three Star Trek Cats are available to pre-order now and are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2020. Additional Star Trek Cats may join the line at a later date. What do you think of the space-faring felines? Let us know how you feel in the comments section.