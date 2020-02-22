Star Trek: New Movie, Two New Series, and More Confirmed in the Works

A lot more Star Trek is on the way. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish confirmed during the company's 2019 earnings call that two more Star Trek television shows are in the works. These are on top of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the already announced Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Section 31, and the untitled Nickelodeon Star Trek animated series. Bakish also confirmed that the next installment of the Star Trek film series is being developed by Paramount Pictures. This was the first earnings call since ViacomCBS formed out of the merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019. The merger brought the Star Trek film and television rights under the same roof for the first time since the two companies split in 2006.

Bakish says that the reunited ViacomCBS plans “take the Star Trek franchise and extend it across the house.” To that end, Bakish confirmed that a new line of Star Trek novels is on the way from VIacomCBS subsidiary Simon & Shuster. This line will include prequels tying into Star Trek: Picard. The first Picard tie-in novel, The Last Best Hope by Una McCormack, was released in February.

Bakish also confirmed that more Star Trek comics are on the way, presumably from current license-holder IDW Publishing. IDW has published Star Trek comics since 2006. The publisher has focused on Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation, though IDW announced an upcoming return to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. IDW is also the first to publish comics featuring the crew from the Star Trek Kelvin timeline films.

Since Star Trek's return to television in 2017, IDW has worked with the teams behind Discovery and Picard to produce tie-in comics. The Star Trek: Picard prequel comic Star Trek: Picard — Countdown, revealed Admiral Jean-Luc Picard's Odyssey-class ship, his new first officer, and his relationship with the two Romulan ex-Tal Shiar agents. IDW's Discovery comics have revealed the history of the Klingon leader T'Kuvma in Light of Kahless, continued the story fo the Mirror Universe in Succession, and revealed the fallout of the show's seconds season in Aftermath.

Paramount had put the next Star Trek movie on hold after franchise lead Chris Pine dropped out. New reports had suggested that the project is back on with Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley directing and writing a new script. Hawley has hinted that his film may be a departure from what J.J. Abrams established in 2009's Star Trek reboot.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!