Star Trek: Voyager Stars Launching Rewatch Podcast

✖

Star Trek: Voyager celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. A retrospective documentary is in the works, and now two of the show's stars have announced they're launching a rewatch podcast. Garrett Wang, who played Harry Kim, and Robert Duncan McNeill, who played Tom Paris, will host The Delta Flyers, a new podcast where they rewatch Star Trek: Voyager. "Hey guys...check out my new adventure with @GarrettRWang," McNeill announced via Twitter. "We will be rewatching and sharing inside stories of EVERY episode starting with the pilot. More to come!!!" Wang tweeted, saying "Extra, extra! Read all about it! Paris and Kim, together again!"

Fans should enjoy these the rewatch. This comes after Jeri Ryan returned to her Voyager role as Seven of Nine in the first season of Star Trek: Picard. But both Ryan and Kate Mulgrew, who played Capt. Kathryn Janeway, have expressed ambivalence towards the idea of ever reuniting for new Star Trek: Voyager adventures.

“Would I love to reunite with some of those characters? Sure, I think that'd be great,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “I don't necessarily need to do a Voyager show again. I think that I've done that. But I'm not a writer. I can't really tell you anything.

We are excited to announce that the first episode of our podcast will be available in early May! #StarTrek #Voyager #StarTrekVoyager #TomParis #HarryKim #TheDeltaFlyers — The Delta Flyers (@TheDeltaFlyers) April 17, 2020

“I'm having a great time on Picard. It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great. I didn't have a phenomenal overall experience shooting Voyager. I don't look back on that as a super fun four years for me, unfortunately, so to be revisiting this character in a more pleasant work experience is great.”

When asked if she'd return for a Janeway series like Star Trek: Picard, Mulgrew stated, “I don’t know. It surprised me when Patrick came out on the stage—I was there that day—and announced it. It surprised me that he wanted to. But I think he knows it will probably have a shot at being quite a hit. And there’s no one who likes to work as much as Patrick Stewart. And for him it will probably be very successful. Picard was beloved. Yeah, it’ll be interesting. I don’t know what to say about Janeway. Seven years is a long time to play a character. I’m not sure that she would enjoy resuscitation. She was a very, very vibrant person, while she was.

Are you excited for the Star Trek: Voyager rewatch podcast? Let us know in the comments. The first episode debuts in May.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.