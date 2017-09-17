Jonathan Frakes Just Revealed A Big ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spoiler

CBS may be trying to remain secretive about Star Trek: Discovery ahead of the show’s premiere, but Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes just revealed a big spoiler about the new series.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery follow.

According to Frakes, Star Trek: Discovery will pay a visit to Star Trek‘s mirror universe.

Frakes revealed this during Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion panel at The Continuing Voyage convention tour stop in Chicago. The Star Trek-themed band 5 Year Mission, who was performing on stage at the event, shared the information on Twitter.

Frakes just revealed that @startrekcbs will be doing a Mirror Universe episode. #CONVOYCHI pic.twitter.com/B6XH4xIuqn — Five Year Mission (@5YearMission) September 17, 2017

Frakes also stated that the pilot for Star Trek: Discovery is “amazing” and that the “freakouts” about the show are unfounded.

Frakes says he has seen the @startrekcbs pilot and it’s amazing. Says the freak outs are unfounded and you’ll be amazed. — Five Year Mission (@5YearMission) September 16, 2017

Andy Fark of 5 Year Mission later confirmed the information to Trek Movie.

It makes sense that Frakes should have some inside knowledge about Star Trek: Discovery since he’s signed on to direct one of the episodes of the show’s first season, though not the episode that visits the mirror universe. Instead, the episode he is directing will be focused heavily on the Klingons.

Frakes starred as Commander William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, as well as several episodes of The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager.

The mirror universe first appeared in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Mirror, Mirror.” That episode sees several members of the Enterprise crew, including Kirk, Uhura, McCoy, and Scotty, transported to an alternate universe inhabited by mirror opposite versions of the characters from the prime timeline.

In the mirror universe, the Federation of Planets never formed. Instead, the Terran Empire expands across the galaxy with aggressive and remorseless tactics. That changed somewhat when the prime universe’s Kirk planted the seeds of reform in the mind of the mirror universe’s Spock.

Two other Star Trek series would later feature the mirror universe. The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine crew visited the mirror universe in five episodes and found it greatly changed after the era of Spock’s reforms. Star Trek: Enterprise also featured a two-episode story set entirely in the mirror universe, without any of the prime universe cast.

Though Star Trek: The Next Generation never featured the mirror universe, the IDW Publishing comic book series Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken reveals what Picard, Riker, and the rest of that series’ cast of characters were like in that timeline.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres on September 24, 2017.

