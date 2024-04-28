JoJo Animator Refutes New Rumors of Steel Ball Run Anime

These days, the wait for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure lives on. If you did not realize, the hit anime has been quiet since the end of Stone Ocean. Following a quiet run on Netflix, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has paved the way for what's next. The series has yet to bring Steel Ball Run to screen, and following a recent tease online, the record is being set straight.

The whole thing blew up this weekend when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure caught the attention of fans. Tokuda Yumenosuke left the fandom buzzing after they shared an innocuous photo of a woman on horseback. The picture was simple enough, but their comment caught fire as Yumenosuke said the photo featured "JoJo's next required subjects."

Of course, Steel Ball Run is the next series for the JoJo anime, and it is all about horse racing. The creatures are notoriously difficult to animate, but the JoJo team has never failed the fans. The crew at David Production is very talented, and thanks to Yumenosuke's post, fans were quick to speculate work on a Steel Ball Run anime was ongoing.

However, that teaser is not being downplayed by Yumenosuke himself. After their post was deleted, the artist had the following to share in a post where they included a sketch of Jolyne Cujoh. "Don't panic. Nothing has been decided yet! Because of my job, I often post for my staff. I tweeted something I thought would be helpful, and this post wasn't meant for the general public... It will be a while before we can celebrate together," the animation director shared.

So there you have it. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is no more closer to Steel Ball Run than we previously knew. Of course, plenty of fans are still hedging bets that Steel Ball Run makes it to television. After all, JoJo is only getting more popular by the day, and the anime owes fans an explosive premiere in the wake of Stone Ocean's muted run.

What do you think about this JoJo update? Do you think a Steel Ball Run anime is in the cards? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!